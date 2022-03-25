Journey Across the World, Cultural Nights Returning to SCSU

ST. CLOUD -- A series of cultural events will be hosted by St. Cloud State University this spring.

The first event called “Journey Across the World” will take place at the Paramount Center for the Arts on March 30th.

Held in partnership with the City of St. Cloud, the performance will feature St. Cloud State students and celebrate the many cultures represented in the St. Cloud community. Tickets for the event are $6 online and at the door.

In addition to that, Cultural Nights are returning to the St. Cloud State campus. The Pakistan Student Association is hosting their event on March 26th, the Nepalese Student Association on April 2nd, and the India Heritage Club on April 9th.

Each of those events will include performances and cultural dishes from each region.

