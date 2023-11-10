February 20, 1940 - October 4, 2023

Josephine (Jo) Marie Juenemann, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 under hospice care at The Gardens at Foley in Foley, Minnesota. Josephine was born in St. Augusta Township, Minnesota, on February 20, 1940 to Joseph and Angela (Voigt) Juenemann. Josephine was the youngest of five children. Josephine attended grade school in Wright County and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1958.

Jo’s sister, Madelon, moved to California. She encouraged Jo to come there, too. Jo moved to California and did companion care and housework for a family in Woodside, California. Jo enjoyed traveling. A cruise to Antarctica as well as a trip to Europe were two of her highlights. Later, Jo returned again to live in Clearwater with her sister Odillia. On May 13, 2006, Jo was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Jo was very hospitable, always happy to warmly welcome friends to their home. She enjoyed music and delighted in the beauty and humor all around her in creation. Jo especially enjoyed watching deer out of her window at Cardinal Cottage and walking through the outdoor flower paths.

Josephine moved to Annandale and eventually needed memory loss care, which was provided by Cardinal Cottage in Annandale. She transferred to the memory care unit of The Gardens at Foley in April of 2021. St. Croix Hospice began caring for her there in July of 2023. Her family and friends thank all her caregivers who assisted Jo during her last years. Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, and by her siblings Madelon, Richard, Odillia, and Margaret, and her niece. She is survived by nephews as well as other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service will be held for Josephine on Sunday, November 12th at 2 p.m. at the Annandale Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 320 North Pleasant Ave, Annandale, Minnesota. The service will also be live streamed on Zoom.