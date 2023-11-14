Josephine Eggert, 85, Oak Park

July 21, 1938 - November 13, 2023

Josephine Eggert, age 85 of Oak Park passed away peacefully on November 13, 2023 at Guardian Angles Care Center in Elk River, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 18, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:00 PM, Friday, November 17, 2023 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Josephine Ann Eggert was born July 21, 1938 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Joseph and Julia (Anderson) Manikowski. She graduated high school in Minneapolis. She met the love of her life, Fredrick Eggert on a blind date and the couple was married on May 4, 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Corcoran. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage together. Josephine worked for many years as a cook for St. John's Lutheran School in Corcoran; a bookkeeper for Gold's Gym and as a mortgage broker for several years. During this time, the couple farmed near Corcoran and lived in Maple Grove for 27 years before moving to Foley in 1999 where they continued to farm. Josephine was an excellent hostess and enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She loved to play cards and cribbage and was very active in her church and liked socializing with her many friends. Josephine was very grounded in her faith and was active in St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Memorial are preferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Andrea) Eggert of Otsego. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fredrick and son, David.