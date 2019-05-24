Joseph S. Doescher, 68, Sauk Rapids

June 12, 1950 - May 22, 2019

A celebration of life for Joseph S. Doescher, age 68 of Sauk Rapids, Tuesday, May 28th at 11:00am, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Joe died unexpectedly Wednesday in his home. Please join family and friends prior to the service at 10:00 to share stories, and laughs to honor his life.

Joe was born June 12, 1950 in Minneapolis to Joseph and Dorothy (Reinertsen) Doescher. The family moved to Schenectady, NY when Joe was young. They returned to Minnesota a few years later and settled in Minnetonka. Joe graduated from Minnetonka High School. He married Kristi Kellogg in 1970, together they had two children, Brandon and Lindsay; then later divorced. He worked as a Police Officer for the Minnetonka Police Department until 1984. Then he joined his father in operating X-Cel Optical in Sauk Rapids from which he retired in 2015. Joe married Elaine (Lieffring) Kirchner on August 28, 2004 in Lake Tahoe, Joe and Elaine resided in Sauk Rapids. Joe was a humble and generous man. His love for cars started at an early age, he grew that passion later on in life by starting a classic car collection; he enjoyed fixing and tinkering in his “shed”. He also enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his family, especially their yearly trip to Ruttgers on Bay Lake.

Joe is survived by his mother, Dorothy Doescher, Mound; his wife, Elaine Doescher, Sauk Rapids, his children, Brandon (Melissa) Doescher, Monticello; Lindsay (Ryan) Winterquist, Rogers; Katie (Mike) Warner, Blaine; Kristy (Jay Wolfe) Kirchner, The Villages, FL; and Eric (Colette) Kirchner, Sartell.; Special friends; Adam (Aarica) Johnson, Albertville. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, still on the assembly line; his brother, Dane (Lisa) Doescher, Greenwood and his sister, Jill Doescher, Minneapolis.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Doescher