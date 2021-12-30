Joseph Ritzer, 53, Albany

August 16, 1968 – December 21, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Joseph Ritzer, age 53, of Albany will be at Saint Benedict, Avon. Visitation on January 6th, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. The Memorial service will be on January 7th, 2022 at 11:00am with a visitation at 10:00am. Joseph died Tuesday December 21, 2021, at the Saint Cloud Hospital after a battle with Covid. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Joseph was born August 16, 1968, in Saint Cloud to Delvin and Agnes (Skudlarek) Ritzer. Joseph was a truck driver for Schnieder for ten years and worked for Bluestem for another 14 years. Joseph enjoyed coin collecting, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Joseph was also a promoter of Mid MN Coin Expo in Saint Cloud for five years.

He is survived by his girlfriend Angie Thompson, and children; Logan Ritzer, Albany; Amarissa Thompson, Albany; Gavin Thompson, Albany. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters; Rose (Fred) Birk, New Prague; Karen (Edward) Balfour, Freeport; Sharlene (Maurry) Muller, Albany; Ann Montanez, Savage; and John Ritzer.

He is preceded in death by parents Delvin and Agnes Ritzer, Stepfather Adolph Ritzer and many aunts and uncles.

The family of Joseph would like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital, and the staff that cared for him.