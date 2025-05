March 25, 1940 - May 4, 2025

Joseph Paquin, 85 year old resident of Elk River, formerly of Little Falls, died Sunday, May 4th at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 17 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, May 17 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

The burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow.