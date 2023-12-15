Joseph P. Simon, 77, Waite Park

August 28, 1946 - December 14, 2023

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Joseph Simon, 77 of Waite Park who passed away on December 14, 2023 at his home. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home and James Neppl will officiate.

Joseph was born on August 28, 1946 in Graceville, MN to Charles Leo and Isabell Laura (Lewis) Simon. He grew up on a farm near Luxemburg. Joseph married Lois Ann Nelson on August 13, 1988 in Hastings, MN. He worked as an owner/operator for J & L Trucking Company. His favorite past time was drawing and doodling, his drawings can be seen across the country and all around the world.

Joseph is survived by his wife Lois, children Jody (Rob) Gratz, Julie Remillong, Jackie (Harold) Hollar, Jane (Tim) Riese, Jim (Tricia), Janet (Bill) Williams, Jerry (Jenny) and Jolene (Greg) Stang; brothers Raymond and Bill and sister Jan Dehmer, 27 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Jennae Mitchell, brothers Lawrence, John, and Richard and sister Joan Wyoke.