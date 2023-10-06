Joseph H. Slivnik, 84, Sauk Rapids

January 6, 1939 - October 5, 2023

Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Joseph H. Slivnik, age 84, who passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Eberhard Schefers will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Joseph was born January 6, 1939 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Florence (Neidhart) Slivnik. He worked on the family farm and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Joseph worked for Anderson Trucking and found his career job worked as a Diesel Mechanic for Tenvoorde Ford for 35 years. He married Florence Williams on May 27, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and they later divorced. He then married Dorthea Thompsen at the Methodist Church in St. Cloud. After retirement, Joe spent his days volunteering for his community and being a caretaker for 16 years at Guardian Angels Apartments in Becker.

Survivors include his children, DJ Slivnik of St. Cloud and Susan Tresco of Sartell; grandchildren, Nicole Ann Smith and Austin Joseph Nelson; step-daughter, Deb (Keith) Saunders of Odin, MN; step-granddaughter, Christy (Jason) Bolte; step-great grandchildren, Jaystin and Tessa Tierney; and siblings, Janet Opatz, Raymond (Kay) Slivnik, Sebastian Slivnik, Rita Pierskalla, Carol Kruschek, Patricia (Stan) Wagner, and Sharon Hughes. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorthea on December 23, 1999; daughter, Shirley Ann Slivnik; step-grandson, Terrance Tierney; and sisters, Irene, Jane, Ruth and Olivia.