Joseph Cielinski, 58, St. Francis

September 26, 1959 - July 14, 2018

Memorial Mass for Joe Cielinski, age 58 of St. Francis, Minnesota who died on July 14, 2018. Service times are pending.

Joseph Jerome Cielinski was born September 26, 1959 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Tom and Marie (Kampa) Cielinski. He married Pam Ernst on May 19, 1984 at Epiphany Church in Coon Rapids. Joe grew up near Morrill and moved to St. Francis where he raised his family. He worked for Molin Company where he had done concrete work. He was very proud of his work and enjoyed all of his many co-workers at Molin. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing and looked forward to spending a week at Breezy Point ice fishing every winter. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family at the lake. Joe was known for his Marlboro Black cigarettes, Miller High Life beer and liked going to garage sales, attending family reunions and watching western movies. He was especially fond of his grand-dog, Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Pam, St. Francis and daughters; Tina Cielinski (Jake Thelen), Coon Rapids and Heather Cielinski of Coon Rapids, brothers and sisters: Dan, Brooklyn Park; Kay Benusa, Royalton; Bonnie (John) Brown, Hillman; Dewey (Sally), Hillman; John (Judy), Pierz and Chuckie (Kristi) of Gilman. He was preceded in death by his parents.