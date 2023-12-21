Joseph A. Monn, 90, Sartell

June 25, 1933 - December 21, 2023

Joseph A. Monn, age 90, passed away Thursday at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Joseph was born June 25, 1933 in St. Cloud to Albin and Monica (Harren) Monn. He married Tess Knettel on April 27, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud and they lived in Little Falls from 1958-2008. Joseph owned and operated Joseph Monn Accounting for 50 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and also volunteered at various organizations.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Tess of Sartell; sons and daughters, Mary Monn of Winona, Michael (Cindy) Monn of Lakeville, Timothy (Dorene) Monn of Savage, and Kathy Monn of Lewiston; grandchildren, Melissa, Jason, Allyson, Amanda, Angela, Marissa, and Julianna; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David in 2020; and brother, James.