December 25, 1981 - March 30, 2023

attachment-Jorgen Odden loading...

Memorial Service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Solid Rock Family Church in Sartell for Jorgen J. Odden, 41 who passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Pastor Ryan Conrad will officiate and private entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum. There will be a prayer service at 7PM Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Jorgen was born December 25, 1981 in St. Cloud to Curtis and Susan (Gothier) Odden. He grew up in Clear Lake, graduated from Tech High School in 2000 and went on to earn a Bachelor degree from St. Cloud State University in Accounting. He was employed by Capital One as an Accountant for 14 years. Jorgen married Megan DeLong on October 8, 2022 in Grey Eagle. He was an excellent athlete and ran in track, played football, and was on the wrestling team. Family was everything to him. There’s nothing more he would rather be doing than watching his children in sports and dance. He also enjoyed hunting, boating and had a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful, kind, well respected, responsible man who was a friend to all.

Jorgen is survived by his wife, Megan of Sartell; sons,Tyler of Sauk Rapids and Jaxon of Sartell; daughter, McKenzie of Sartell; parents, Curtis and Susan Odden of Clear Lake; mother-in-law, Bev DeLong of Sartell; father-in-law, Al (Mary) DeLong of Grey Eagle; brother, Charles (Jessica) Odden of Cold Spring; sisters, Jenny (Eric) Wudtke of Zimmerman, Annie Odden of Clear Lake, Kadie (Steve) Mathews of Sartell and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Gothier and Margaret Gothier, Hazel and James Odden; brother-in-law, Matthew DeLong and nephew, Keondre Odden.

The family would like to thank Centra Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to Jorgen.