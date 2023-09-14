Jonelle M. Orth, 79, Waite Park

June 8, 1944 - September 13, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jonelle M. Orth, age 79, who passed away Wednesday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Jonelle was born June 8, 1944 in Pierz to Andrew and Eugenia (Volker) Meyer. She married Lloyd Orth, Sr. on May 19, 1974 in St. Cloud. Jonelle grew up in Pierz and lived in St. Cloud the rest of her life. She was a homemaker and also worked for Fingerhut for over 20 years, then worked for Merrill May for many years. Jonelle was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed fishing, baking cookies and bars, and craft sales. Jonelle was bubbly, always smiling, and was most proud of her family. She volunteered at Whitney Senior Center and the St. Cloud Hospital. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Orth, Sr. of Waite Park; son, Lloyd Orth, Jr. of Rice; brother, Donald (Virginia) Meyer of Lastrup; sister, Iris Moore of New Hope; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Richard Moore.

The family would like to thank Gail Falkner for caring for Jonelle throughout the years.