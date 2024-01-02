Jonah R. Jacobson, 23, Becker

January 12, 2000 - December 27, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Free Grace United Church in Becker for Jonah R. Jacobson, age 23, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Kevin Wilson will officiate and burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Annandale. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Jonah was born January 12, 2000 in Minneapolis to Sean and Cynthia (Rauschendorfer) Jacobson. He graduated from Becker High School and lived in Becker all of his life. Jonah was a member of Free Grace United Church and was a former Boy Scout. He enjoyed meeting new people, video games, anime, super heros, legos, chess, funko collection, Japanese culture, and spending time with his family. Jonah was a social butterfly, big hearted, had a great sense of humor, and was full of life and love.

Jonah is survived by his father, Sean (Shawnmarie Fitzgerald) Jacobson of Becker; siblings, Amelia Jacobson of Becker and Quinlan Jacobson of Becker; grandparents, Delores Jacobson of Lakeville, Roger and Donna Rauschendorfer of South Haven, and Bob and Fran Fitzgerald of Vergas; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Jacobson; and grandfather, Jason (Nancy McCormick) Jacobson.

Funeral dress is casual attire, super hero shirts preferred.