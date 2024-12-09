Jolly Trolley Food Drive Starts Today [AUDIO]

The annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive will take place this week Monday - Thursday at area grocery stores. Metro Bus CEO Ryan Daniel and Metro Bus Marketing and Communication Manager Nate Ramacher joined me on WJON. Ramacher says they set records with 12,726 pounds of food and nearly $4,900 cash donated in 2023. He says the goal is to exceed those numbers this year.

Non perishable food items and cash will be accepted at the below locations from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. These donations will go to area food shelves. Ramacher says food shelves buying power with cash buys about 5 times more food than what the average person can buy. Other items that will be accepted include diapers, baby supplies and paper products.

Monday - Lunds & Byerlys

Tuesday - Coborns on Cooper Avenue

Wednesday - Cash Wise East

Thursday - Coborns in Sauk Rapids

Daniel says they like to participate is this event every year because they are here for the communities they serve. He explains this is just one of the ways they can give back to the community.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nate Ramacher and Ryan Daniel, it is available below.