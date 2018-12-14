Jolly Trolley Mobile Food Drive Makes Final Stop in Sartell

SARTELL-- The Jolly Trolley mobile food drive is making its fifth and final stop Friday night.

Representatives from Townsquare Media, St. Cloud Metro Bus, and Royal Tire will be collecting cash and food donations in the Metro Bus collection vehicle at Coborn’s Marketplace on Pinecone Road in Sartell from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

The donations will benefit the St. Cloud Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and the Promise Neighborhood. Since 2011, the Jolly Trolley food drive, formerly known as Fill the Flyer, has collected over 20,000 pounds of food and almost $12,300.