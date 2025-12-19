Sauk Rapids Wraps Up Successful Jolly Trolley Food Drive
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The annual Jolly Trolley Food Drive wrapped up Thursday.
Metro Bus says they collected $869 and 177 pounds of food at the final stop at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids, thanks to Gate City Bank and volunteers.
Later Friday, Metro Bus says it will share the final totals and deliver the goods to the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, and Promise Neighborhood.
Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings
With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Getty Images