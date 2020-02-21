Join Us For “Travel Talk” with Jim & Mike Today

TRAVEL TALK WITH JIM & MIKE

Jim G. and Mike S. join me today to discuss great travel options for you. Jim and Mike are, what I call, "Professional Travelers!" They travel the world...whether it be cruises on the ocean, river boat excersions, flying to beautiful historical destinations all over the world, as well as close to home. They are sure to find you somewhere that you will want to vist.

Today, we'll be discussing Machu Picchu Peru!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW FOR YOUR NEXT ADVENTURE

Get the details on pricing, must know traveler secrets, and must see destinations.

Jim and Mike will be joining me this morning at 11:45 am on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes."

What destinations would you like to learn about? Let us know! We'll get your information to Jim & Mike and see if we can get you the information you're looking for, and maybe even feature it on our next program. You can also learn more about Jim & Mike's adventures by clicking HERE now.

LISTEN TO KELLY WEEKDAY MORNINGS ON "IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES" 10 - NOON ON AM1240 & 95.3 FM WJON.