The St. John's football team is climbing the national polls after posting a 35-13 win over 5th ranked Wartburg Saturday in Collegeville. The Johnnies are ranked #6 in this week's d3football.com Division III poll. Wartburg drops to #13 in this week's poll.

The 2-0 St. John's football team is off this week before playing their MIAC opener at 24th ranked Bethel Saturday September 28 at 1 p.m.