Johnnie Football Moves Up to #2 in Nation

COLLEGEVILLE -- The St. John's University football team is now ranked number two in the nation in the latest Division III poll.

This is the Johnnies' highest ranking by the American Football Coaches Association since the 2007 season.

North Central Illinois received 14 first-place votes and 605 points to move from number two to number one. The Johnnies earned seven first-place votes and 594 points at number two, followed by Mount Union Ohio, Wisconsin-White Water, and Mary Hardin-Baylor of Texas.

The Johnnies got their second consecutive win over a top 20 team with a 37-34 win over Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday in Collegeville.

They are off this coming weekend before their MIAC opener at number 21 ranked Bethel on September 24th.