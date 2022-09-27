Johnnie Football Drops in National Ranking

St. John's football is ranked #6 this week in the d3football.com top 25 poll. St. John's suffered their first loss of the season Saturday 28-24 in Arden Hills to #12 Bethel. The Johnnies had been ranked #2 in the previous poll.

North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 in this week's poll followed by Mount Union, UW-Whitewater, Mary Hardin Baylor and Trinity (Texas). UW-La Crosse is ranked #9, and Bethel is ranked #12

St. John's is 2-1 on the season and will host Augsburg Saturday October 1st at 1 p.m. in their homecoming game.