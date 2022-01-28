John Voss, 65, Holdingford

October 15, 1956 – January 27, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of John Voss, age 65 of Holdingford, will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 1st at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. John died Thursday, January 27th at his home after a short battle with cancer. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 Monday and again after 9:00 AM, Tuesday at the church in Holdingford. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

John was born October 15, 1956 in Little Falls to Arnold and Florence (Bieniek) Voss. He graduated from Holdingford High School and became a metal finisher-polisher at Seitz Stainless in Holdingford. He married Pam Ebnet on September 8, 1979 in Holdingford. He was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary. The couple has three children. John loved his family unconditionally, watching his grandchildren grow, traveling, vacations at the cabin, naps in front of the computer, baking his famous caramel rolls, and waking up before everyone. John was loyal to those he loved, and was the first to lend a helping hand. He played a good game of bean bags, you were lucky to have him on your team and always offered commentary in the background. John the car fanatic loved his Chevy’s, loved tinkering in the garage fixing vehicles, he could fix anything, but always said “you can’t fix stupid”! John loved his job and the people he worked with. No-one was safe from his practical jokes, he had a wonderful sense of humor.

John is survived by his wife, Pam, Holdingford; his children; Mary (Drew Otterson) Voss, Lake City; Adam (Cassandra) Voss, Holdingford and Emily (Eric) Schmidt, Albany. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and his brothers and sisters, Yvonne (Dan) Puchalla, Andover; Myron (Alverna) Voss, West Haven, UT; Arnold “Butch” (Carol) Voss, Jr.; Carol (Frankie Werner) Voss Minneapolis.

He is preceded in death by his mother. His father in law Elmer Ebnet and his mother in law Mary Ann Ebnet.