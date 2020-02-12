John T. Cameron, 64, Little Falls

December 10, 1955 - February 11, 2020

John T. Cameron, 64-year-old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, February 11 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 17 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. A visitation will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 16 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service on Monday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A Parish Prayer will be said at 3:00 P.M. with a family led Rosary at 5:30 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral home.

John Cameron was born on December 10, 1955 in Little Falls to the late Darrell “Red” and Mary Virginia (Smyth) Cameron. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School until the eighth grade and graduated from Little Falls High School. John was united in marriage to Catherine “Kay” Zeck on October 7, 1978 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. The couple lived in North Dakota for a short time while John worked on the oil rigs. They returned to Little Falls, where John worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Tri-City Paving and Knife River for 32 years. John was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. He enjoyed trips to Vermillion River with his children and grandchildren seeking to find “Nesse”. John and Kay enjoyed spending time raising and training Quarter Horses and were members of the Minnesota Quarter Horse Association. John will be remembered as loving, patient and always bringing his family together. His faith was important to him and he loved teaching his children and grandchildren the importance of hard work.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Catherine “Kay” Cameron of Little Falls; children, Simon (Jolene Lodermeier) Cameron, Mike Cameron, Jacob (Meg) Cameron all of Little Falls, MN, Andrew (Mary) Cameron of Plymouth; siblings, Joseph (Michele) Cameron of Little Falls, James (Dianne) Cameron of Perrysburg, OH, Charles (Jackie) Cameron Harbor Springs, TN, Mary (Ralph) James of Andover, Richard (LuAnn) Cameron of Pillager, Paul (Colette) Cameron of Little Falls, Daniel (Patti) Cameron of Motley, Christopher Cameron of Murray, UT; grandchildren, Savea, Noah, Kobi, Mallie, Mason, Molly, Emily, Fiora, Delphine “Deli”, Lochlan, Mickers, Treyson; father and mother-in-law, Gerhardt (Rheta) Zeck of Brainerd; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen (Don) Reuer of Minneapolis, Colleen (Dale) Popp of Brainerd, Chuck (Karla) Zeck of Brainerd and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell “Red” and Virginia Cameron and a granddaughter, Brielle Zimmerman-Cameron.