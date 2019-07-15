John Strom, Sr., 71, Little Falls

February 20, 1948 - July 11, 2019

John Strom, Sr. 71-year-old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, July 11 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00 A.M. at Trinity Chapel in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at the church on Tuesday. The burial will be held on Tuesday at 12:00 P.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls on Tuesday.

John Edward Strom was born February 20, 1948 in Grand Rapids, MN to the late Harold and Selma (Weller) Strom. He grew up in Hill City, MN where he attended and graduated from Hill City High School with the class of 1966. He served his Country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam for four and half years. He received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. After his honorable discharge he returned to Minnesota. John was with the Grand Rapids National Guard later transferring to Camp Ripley near Little Falls. John was active with the DNR planting many trees in Northern Minnesota. He enjoyed listening to Christian music, fishing, hunting, puzzles, bird watching, nature and planting apple trees.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pamela Strom of Little Falls; children, Kyle (Kristine) Wittstruck of Ohio, John, Jr. (Tawnya) Strom of Waite Park, Paul Strom of Little Falls, James Strom of Brainerd and Peter (Erica) Strom of Little Falls; grandchildren, Clint Wittstruck, Courtney Wittstruck, John III Strom, Tyke Strom, Skyler Strom, Mason Strom, Urijah Strom, Rose Strom, Gabriel Strom and Alexander Strom.