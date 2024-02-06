John Stofflet, 70, Oak Park

July 20, 1953 - February 3rd, 2024

Services are pending.

John Stofflet, age 70 of Oak Park, passed away February 3rd, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services are pending. Burial will take place at Ronneby Riverside Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

John Stofflet was born July 20, 1953 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Oscar and Daisy 'Dale' (Wiley) Stofflet. He attended Foley High School. For his entire life he lived in the area and worked for Landy Packing company for approximately 10 years. He also worked 25+ years for 563 Laborers Union. John enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother Larry. He was a supporter for St. Jude Children's Hospital and the Wounded Veterans program and a lifetime member of the NRA.

He is survived by his nieces, Kim (David) Demo, Foley and Lori (Joel) Obia of Big Lake and grand nieces, Amara, Isioma, Chiyerem and several cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his significant other Kathryn Onifer; parents; brothers, Doug, Gary and Larry; and sister-in-law, Darlene Stofflet.