John Ray Bailey, 83, Albany

December 12, 1939 - September 9, 2023

John Ray Bailey, age 83 of Albany passed away on September 9, 2023, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home. Arrangements are being made with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

John was born December 12, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois to Jack and Violet Bailey (Peterson). John was a merchant marine during World War II. Later in life, he did maintenance work for most of his life. John enjoyed helping others. He really enjoyed his motorcycles.

John is survived by his friend Rhonda Zitelman.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Violet Bailey (Peterson), and his ex-wife, Clarice Bailey.