John Pierce McIntyre, 65, Champlin

July 24, 1957 - July 15, 2023

John Pierce McIntyre, age 65, died July 15, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Preceded in death by parents Bob and Lois, survived by loving wife of 38 years, Doreen, son Pierce, the apple of his eye granddaughter Wren, family dogs Maddie and Lewie, brother Jeff (Katie), sisters Lori, Robin, Dawn; besties Russ and Rene; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

John was a quiet, fun-loving, quick witted, creative hobbyist and inventor, with a love for music, travel, wining, and dining. John loved his family, the family dogs, and summer life at their shack on the lake. He was a jack-of-all trades and recently retired from Home Depot.

A special thank you to the St Cloud CentraCare Hospital ICU for their care and kindness. Celebration of Life Open House: Sun. July 23rd, 2-6 PM, Danish American Ctr, 3030 W Rvr Pkwy, Mpls. Memorials to Smile Network International Minneapolis or Ruff Start Rescue.