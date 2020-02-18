John P. Patterson, 73, St. Cloud

January 3, 1947 - February 14, 2020

John P. Patterson, age 73, of St. Cloud passed away February 14, 2020 at the St Cloud hospital of complications from a heart attack.

There will be a memorial service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Benson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation from 12:00-2:00 PM at Benson funeral home, St. Cloud, MN.

John enjoyed camping, fishing, and watching the Minnesota Twins.

John is survived by his sister, Betty Allen and his children, Andrew and Marie Patterson.

He was proceeded in death by his brother, Warren; Sister, Mary, and his parents.