John M. Seira, 74, Princeton

October 17, 1947 - December 30, 2021

John M. Seira, age 74 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 30, 2021, at the Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. A Celebration of Life for John will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

John Maurice Seira was born on October 17, 1947, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Brainerd High School and went on to receive his Electrical and Small Engine Certification. He worked in various different positions throughout his career, but most notably was a railroad laborer for Burlington Northern for over 17 years, and also worked at Crystal Cabinets in Princeton for over 13 years, where he retired from. John served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1968-1971, where he was stationed in Germany. He was married to Kathleen (Drury) on September 25, 1993, and together they blended their families.

John was a kind and honest man, and whatever he couldn’t put into words, he could always write to his family in kind letter. He was an avid fan of the Vikings, and he and Kathy rarely missed watching a game. John also had an unmatched love of birds, and cared for those that spent time around the house. Above all else, he was an amazing grandpa, and loved playing with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Kathy of Princeton; daughter, Shana Lippman; step-children, Tina Stobb, Susan Robertson, Jennifer Robertson, Curt (Cameo) Sproessig, Tracy (David) Bailey, Gene (Nicole) Tallant, and Jesse (Jessica) Tallant; grandchildren, Ryan, Alan, Dustyne, Katherine, Michaela, Christian, Savanna, Alex, James, Truman, David, Cameron; great-grandchildren, Armani, Frankie, Paiton, Ayda, Ryker, John, Payton and Gage; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ilona Seira and Stepdad, Vince Gorman.