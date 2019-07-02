John Lachinski, 77, Brainerd, formerly Foley

October 22, 1941 - June 30, 2019

John Lachinski, age 77, of Brainerd formerly Foley, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. Memorial Mass for John will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Monday evening at the Foley Funeral Home with parish prayers at 6 PM followed by Knights of Columbus prayers. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church Tuesday. Interment with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Wednesday, July 10th at 12 noon.

John Henry Lachinski was born October 22, 1941 in Lakin Township, Morrison County, Minnesota the son of John and Carrie (Luberda) Lachinski. He spent most of his young life in Benton County working for farmers in the summer. He graduated from Milaca High School in 1959. In October of 1959, John joined the United States Navy to help protect and serve his country. He was honorably discharged in 1963 and went on to attend Barber school from which he owned and operated his own barber shop for many years. John married Shirley Fleck and their union was blessed with two daughters, Kimberly Ann and Amy Marie. He was an active member and Financial Secretary for the Knights of Columbus #3603 for 37 years; a member of the Hillman Legion Post 602 and the Foley Lions. John was a past member of St. Elizabeth’s in Brennyville and St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. In his later years, John enjoyed spending time with his companion, Lynnette. They traveled together and especially enjoyed motorcycle trips.

John is survived by his daughters: Kimberly Foreman (Scott Erickson) of Annandale and Amy Lachinski (Sean Anderson) of Pequot Lakes; granddaughters: Jennie (Tev) Davis and Carrie (Mark) Gehling; great-grandchildren: Jazzlyn Davis and Teverence Davis; siblings: Donald (Janice), Carolyn (Manny) Altenhofen, Phyllis Kieffer, Frank (Diane), Nick (Pat), Larry, and Gary (Vicki); sister-in-law, Darlene; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; brother-in-law, Gene; and great-grandsons, William and Paul.