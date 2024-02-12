John L. Ostendorf, 67, St. Joseph

May 29, 1956 - February 5, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for John L. Ostendorf age 67 of St. Joseph who passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024 at the Wabasso Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Interment will take place at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

John was born May 29, 1956 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Anthony and Margaret (Gerads) Ostendorf. He grew up and attended school in Albany. John spent his early years delivering papers and working on farms. He married Roe Ann Laudenschlager on November 4, 1978 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany. John was employed 31 years as a production worker at Gold’n Plump retiring in 2008. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He had a great sense of humor and liked to joke. John was an avid sports fan.

John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Roe Ann, son, Adam of St. Cloud; daughter, Serena of South St. Paul; one grandson, Eugene; sisters, Linda (Donald) Luethmers of Delano and Janice (Jayme) Hennek of Avon; brothers, Richard (Cindy) of Avon, David (Sherry) of Melrose and James (Michele) of Little Falls; brother-in-law, Clarence Borgerding of Freeport.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph; sister, Marilyn Borgerding; and nephew, David Gary Ostendorf.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.