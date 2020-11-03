John Joseph Melancon, 77, St. Cloud

September 12, 1943 – October 30, 2020

John Joseph Melancon, age 77 of St. Cloud passed away on Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Because of the current pandemic, services will be at a later date.

John was born September 12th, 1943 in St. Paul, MN to Joseph and Phyllis Melancon. He was known for his bright smile, generous spirit, and ability to easily make friends. He and wife Nancy visited many corners of the world making numerous friends along the way. When not travelling the globe, John enjoyed spending time with his adored children and grandchildren, playing bridge, fishing, and hunting. Always quick with a “Dad” joke, he relished time with family and friends playing parlor games, sitting by an open fire, or watching a movie with homemade popcorn.

While calling Stearns County home for more than 30 years, John grew up in the Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul. He completed undergraduate studies at St. Thomas and went on to obtain a doctorate from the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota. John owned a veterinary clinic in Sauk Center for many years and then went on to work in veterinary pharmaceuticals. He retired from Merck/Merial in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Gilbert; children, Maggie (Erin) Daugherty, Mike (Emily) Melancon, Toni Melancon, Jay (Mary) Melancon, Nathan Gilbert; siblings, Tom (Elizabeth Dichter) Melancon, Mary (Tom Spencer) Melancon, Jeanne (Bob) Dolan; and seven grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife Carol.