John “Jack” George Zimmerman, 87, Albany

June 18th, 1932 - August 1, 2019

John “Jack” George Zimmerman, age 87, of Albany, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the St Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian burial service will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday, August 6th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Visitation will be Monday, August 5th, from 4:00-8:00PM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church and again on Tuesday, August 6th from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00PM and American Legion prayers will be at 5:00PM on Monday at the Church. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Jack was born on June 18th, 1932 to Ferd and Zita (Klein) Zimmerman in Albany, MN. He graduated from Albany High School in 1950 and attended the Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. Jack served in the US Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller. On July 2nd, 1960 he was united in marriage to Rosemary M. Buerman at St Catherine’s Catholic Church in Farming. The couple made their home in Albany where he owned and operated Jack’s TV Repair for over 35 years. Jack enjoyed golf, bowling and softball. He was an avid reader, and history buff, enjoyed playing scrabble, and nature, especially birds. Jack also enjoyed traveling and they took many road-trips out west. Jack was a life member of the Albany American Legion and the Albany golf course and a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany.

Jack is survived by his wife, of almost 60 years, Rosie; daughters, Nancy (Gene) Kalthoff of Albany, Mary (Ron Mumm) Shaver of St. Cloud; and his grandchildren, Krista, Alyssa, Clint, and Cassie; and great grandchildren; Ace and Lincoln. Also surviving are his brothers Norman of Des Moines, IA, and Paul of Swanville.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Jeanette, Lucille, Margie, Lorraine, Linus, Leo, and James.