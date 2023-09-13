John J. Beer, 81, Princeton

July 1, 1942 - September 12, 2023

John Joseph Beer, 81, died Sept. 12, 2023, in the care of hospice at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton, MN. John was born July 1, 1942, to Martin and Emma Beer in Princeton Hospital. He grew up in Greenbush Township and attended West 5 Country School through the eighth grade. He then attended Princeton High School and graduated in 1960.

He worked for Gibson Farm Supply for two years before joining his father in the trucking business, hauling livestock and freight. He married the love of his life, Judy Cordes, in 1965 in Princeton. He then bought Beer Trucking from his father in 1970 and continued to haul livestock for area farmers and then mainly freight for local businesses.

He was a member of the Princeton Fire Department for many years. In 1990, he went into the storage business with Judy and other co-owners as the Storage Stables became reality. Upon retirement from trucking in 2007, he sold that business after logging hundreds of thousands of miles between Princeton and the Twin Cities.

John enjoyed camping with his family, sponsoring and playing on his softball teams, and visiting with family and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his grandsons grow up and being a part of their sports and activities. He will be remembered dearly in our hearts for his infectious laugh, kindness, and humility.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy; daughter, Deborah (Bradley) Hodgson of Princeton; son, Robert (Heidi) Beer of Fargo, ND; grandsons, Caden and Carson of Fargo; brother, Martin Jr. and his wife, Marilyn of Richfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Emma Beer of Princeton.

The family of Johnny would like to thank the staff at Sterling Pointe for the love and care they gave him. Many thanks to you all.

A private family service for Johnny is planned.