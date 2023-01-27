John H. Beauchamp, 86, St. Cloud

August 29, 1936 – January 26, 2023

John Harold Beauchamp, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial with military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls at 3:00 PM.

John was born on August 29, 1936 to Harold and Cora (Carlson) Beauchamp in Minneapolis, MN. He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. John was married to Marvil J. Braiedy on September 2, 1961 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church, St. Cloud. He worked as a tool and die maker at Tonka Toys in Mound for many years and later at Ford Motor Company in St. Paul. John was a Volunteer Fire Fighter for the Mound Fire Department for 20 years. John enjoyed family road trips, attending his kids sporting events, casino trips, international mystery vacations, tending to his raspberry bushes, and fly fishing in the quarries. John and Marvil retired to Brainerd where he stayed active exercising at the YMCA, participating with the Brainerd Knights of Columbus, volunteering with the Brainerd Senior Center (especially making doughnuts), volunteering at the Crow Wing County Fair, and serving as an usher at St. Francis Catholic Church. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Marvil J. Beauchamp of St. Cloud; children, Paula (Scott) Bies of Brooklyn Park, MN, Lori Beauchamp of Menomonie, WI, Michael Beauchamp of Mound, MN, Brady Beauchamp of Mound, MN, and Tracie (Jeremy) Linden of Princeton, MN; grandchildren, Shane Beauchamp, Ashley (Thom) Staples, Brittany Beauchamp, Billy Bies, Brady Beauchamp, Tim Bies, Erika Linden, Nolan Linden, Olivia Rubenzer, Addison Linden, and McKenna Linden; brother, Robert (RaeAnn) Beauchamp of Foley, MN, and many nieces and nephews.