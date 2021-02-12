John Edward Buttweiler, 64, Upsala

May 3, 1956 – February 8, 2021

A visitation will be at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St Cloud, MN from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 15th. A Catholic Mass celebration of John’s life will take place on Tuesday, February 16th at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Crosslake, MN at 11:00 AM

John died peacefully on February 8, 2021 at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with Prostate Cancer and Melanoma. John is survived by his wife, Michele (Kot) Buttweiler, and their children Robby (Meghan) Buttweiler, Dayton, MN, Brittney (John Paul) Becker, Eden Prairie, MN, and Sam Buttweiler, Eden Prairie, MN. They were blessed with 3 grandchildren: Emersyn, Camryn, and Henry. John is also survived by a brother, Kurt (Tammy) Buttweiler, St. Augusta, MN, and a sister, Terisa (Dan) Doll, St. Cloud, MN, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by many great friends along with his greatest friend and companion, Darby, their beloved Westie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Krista and his parents.

John was born May 3, 1956 in St. Cloud, MN to Earl & LaVonne (Hommerding) Buttweiler. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1974 and then went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University. He married the love of his life, Michele on September 6, 1980. They spent most of their married years in St. Cloud, MN with stops along the way in Charles City, IA, Minnetonka, MN and winters in Tucson, AZ. They then moved to their seasonal cabin in Merrifield, MN in 2017 and soon decided to make it their permanent home. John’s final build of this home was a testament to his unending strength and endurance to not let trials and tribulations get in the way of your dreams.

John worked for American Family Insurance for 39 years and made many close friends in the insurance industry. He was involved with coaching hockey and was a former President of St Cloud Youth Hockey. He loved to golf and served as a Board member at Wapicada Golf Course. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Eagles Club. John enjoyed playing high school sports, golfing, fishing, traveling throughout the US and Europe, family ski trips to Montana, and vacations in Mexico. He relished his fishing trips to Canada and loved cheering on his kids in sports. John made many lifelong friends throughout his many adventures. He truly impacted many people’s lives in a positive manner, and he will be greatly missed. John enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Horseshoe Lake where he spent many summers with family and friends. He always looked forward to the Fishing Opener, organizing golf outings, and the couple’s golf weekend. The cabin had a special place in John’s heart, and he was happy to call it home for the last several years.