John E. Laing, 77, Avon

March 8, 1944 – May 2, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of John E. Laing will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 8th, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. John died Sunday at the Serenity Village in Avon. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM Saturday at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

John was born March 8, 1944 in Melrose to Elmo and Catherine (Osendorf) Laing. He grew up in Freeport and graduated from Melrose High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1965, serving until he was honorably discharged in 1967. He married Diann Sand on June 1, 1968 in St. Anthony. The couple lived in Albany and John worked in the parts department of Lux Farm Supply, and he then retired from Maney International. John loved to hunt, especially deer, coyote, and raccoon. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church and the Albany American Legion.

John is survived by his wife, Diann Laing, Avon; his children, Michael (Connie) Laing, Avon, Lori (Brian) Fuchs, Avon, and Gary (Tammy Jo) Laing, Avon. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren; Katie, Luke, Dustin, Jonathon, Alaina, Leanna, and Reanna; and his sisters, Carolin Polm, Florida, MaryAnn (Ken) Fairbanks, Brooklyn Park, and Phyllis Laing, Maple Grove.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Catherine Laing.