Joe Boyle, 43, Foley

February 4, 1978 - June 2, 2021

Joe Boyle, age 43 of Foley passed away June 2, 2021 in Audubon, MInnesota from accidental work related injuries. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Gilman. Rev. Matthew Langager and Rev. Thomas Olson will Con-Celebrate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, June 7, 2021 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Milaca Knights of Columbus, Council 11856 Rosary will be at 6:00 PM followed by the Parish Prayers at 7:00 PM Monday evening at the church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joseph Marlyn Boyle was born was born February 4, 1978 in Princeton, MN to Tony and Patricia (Sturdevant) Boyle. He graduated from Milaca High School, class of 1996 and attended Ridgewater Community College where he studied Agricultural Mechanics. He married Jeannie Smelter on April 26, 2003 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. He worked as a truck driver for WW Transfer, Jeff Edmonds Trucking, the Gilman Co-op Creamery and currently worked for Northern Metal Recycling. Joe also worked construction Fehn Construction, Astech Construction and also worked for Knife River. Joe will be fondly remembered as a gentle giant and his willingness to talk to anyone about anything. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and farming. The most important thing to Joe was his wife and his children and he will be greatly missed. He was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Milaca Knights of Columbus, Council #11856. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to: First National Bank, Milaca; Joseph Boyle Trust Fund.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie of 18 years and sons, Travis, Darren and Benjamin, parents, Tony and Pat, Foreston, siblings: Mark (Ellie), Foreston; Sarah Boyle (Cody Dusbabek), Foreston and Mike of Foreston as well as mother and father-in -law, Jerry and Pat Smelter, Gilman and sisters-in-law; Joyce (Alex) Belanger, Foley and Julie Smelter (Jason Lee), Fergus Falls, 5 nieces and 5 nephews: AJ ((Molli), Nicole, Danielle, Kayla, Alicia, Jon, Landon, Steven, Megan and Craig as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins, God children and God mother, Linda Boyle and many many life long friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Lucas, grandparents, Godfather, John Boyle and several aunts and uncles.