JoAnn Marie Condon, 62, Sartell

January 17, 1961 - April 30, 2023

Funeral Services will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for JoAnn Marie Condon, age 62, who died Sunday at her home surrounded by family.

The visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. There will be a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery.

JoAnn was born on January 17, 1961, in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and LuAnn (Schwagel) Svihel. She married Stephen Schramel on January 5, 1980. To this union three daughters were born. They later divorced. She married Christopher Condon on March 23, 2004, at Magic Island Beach Park, Honolulu, HI and gained two more daughters.

JoAnn worked for over 20 years, until 2021, as a shipping clerk for X-cel Optical. She enjoyed baking, playing cards, camping, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher; children, Gwen (Chad) Olson, Jennifer (Dustin) Reich, Sara (Ben) Zwack; stepdaughters, Jessica Condon, Jenna Condon; grandchildren, Wesson, Wyatt, William, Isaac, Calvin, Camille; siblings, Jim (Sandy) Svihel, Charlie Svihel, Cheryl (Dennis) Twining, Lynn (Alan) Buermann, John Svihel, Karen (Richard) Buermann, Deb (Jason) Terwey; stepfather, Ardwin “Art” Fleischacker; father-in-law, Mike Condon; brothers-in-law, Chuck Condon, Nick (Sarah) Condon, Curt (Linda) Condon; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susan Svihel; niece, Jacqueline Twining; nephew, Christopher Buermann; mother-in-law, JoAnn Morgan; brother-in-law, Mark Condon.