JoAnn L. Hamann, 91, Princeton

August 25, 1932 - January 23, 2024

JoAnn Hamann, age 91 of Princeton, died on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

JoAnn Lea Hamann was born to Elmer and Maude (Rieber) Wahl on August 25, 1932, in Princeton, MN. She lived in Princeton her entire life until she passed peacefully on January 23, 2024. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 2, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour before the service. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate.

JoAnn was a talented woman who enjoyed making wood crafts, painting, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed daily crossword puzzles and ice cream. JoAnn had many bird feeders and enjoyed watching the birds, deer, and other wildlife in her backyard - except for that darn bear. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, riding on the pontoon, and cooking, and in her earlier years, “having a few beers” with friends. JoAnn was an in-home daycare provider for years and enjoyed retirement up at her camper on Leech Lake. JoAnn lived a good life filled with family and friends.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Darren (Laura) Ziebarth and Dina (Tim) Tabbert; and grandchildren, Morgan Ziebarth, Lexie (Remington) Moren, Damon Ziebarth, and Aleah Tabbert.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Wahl; sister, Marjorie (Pat) Riebe; parents, Elmer and Maude Wahl; and husbands, Chet Ziebarth and Floyd Hamann.