JoAnn Benkowski, 82, St. Wendel

October 27, 1939 – January 12, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of JoAnn Benkowski, age 82 of St. Wendel, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, January 17, 2022 at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. JoAnn died Wednesday, January 12 at her home. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

JoAnn was born October 27, 1939 in Holding Township to Conrad and Irene (Betker) Litchy. She grew up in the Holdingford area. She married Roger Benkowski on August 30, 1958 in St. Cloud. The couple lived in St. Wendel before Roger was transferred to Lincoln Nebraska in 1986. The couple returned to St. Wendel in 1996. JoAnn was a home maker, raising the couples 8 children. She is a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church.

JoAnn enjoyed ceramic painting, decorating, quilting, embroidery, trips to the casino and anything that involved traveling out of town, as well as spending time with family and friends. She always wanted it gooder.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Roger Benkowski, St. Wendel; her children; Kathy (Ken) Kotzer, Clear Lake; Marlene (Joe) Hickel, Anchorage, AK; Mark (Vicky Langan) Benkowski, Hutchingson; Brian (Wanda) Benkowski, Avon; Lori (Nick Seeman) Benkowski, St. Joseph; Don Benkowski, Avon; Duane (Shiloh Thompson) Benkowski, Trego, WI; Amy (John) McCracken, Lincoln, NE; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister, Melvin (Jeanie) Litchy, St. Joseph and Diane (LeRoy) Langner, Holdingford.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Gloria Rudolph, Shirley Scroch and her brother, Allen Litchy