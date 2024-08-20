Joan Wenner, 87, Royalton

January 25, 1937 - August 20, 2024

Joan Wenner, 87 year old resident of Royalton, passed away on Tuesday, August 20 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating.. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23 from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

A full and complete notice will follow.

The family would like to thank Diamond Willow Assisted Living, CHI Hospice and the folks from No One Dies Alone for the wonderful care provided to Joan.