Joan Myrtle Thielen, 91, Little Falls

May 14, 1934 - June 7, 2025

Joan Thielen, 91 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls on Saturday, June 7, 2025. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Joan.

Joan Myrtle Plante Thielen was born May 14, 1934 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls to the late Joseph and Eva (Allord) Plante. She grew up on a farm East of Little Falls with her, siblings. Joan attended school in Little Falls and graduated with the class of 1952. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Roger Thielen on June 30, 1954 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. The couple were blessed with five children, Jeff, Jim, Cheri, Susan and Kathleen. Joan worked at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls in Personnel Department for 18 years. The couple enjoyed traveling to many beautiful destinations throughout their married life, especially South Padre Island, Texas. She treasured her grandchildren dearly and supporting them in their sports and activities. Joan loved hosting large family gatherings at the Holidays and dancing with Roger. She loved cooking, biking, hiking, watercolor painting, volunteering at St. Gabriel’s Hospital and her book club.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, married 71 years, Roger Thielen; children, Jeff (Roxanne) Thielen of Eau Claire, WI, Jim (Sandy) Thielen of Inver Grove Heights, Cheri (Mike) Nispel of Plymouth, MN, Susan Thielen of Little Falls and Kathleen (Jeff) Thompson of Darien, CT; sister-in-law, Patty Plante of Hudson, WI; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eva Plante; siblings, Warren (Eileen) Plante, Leonard (Jane) Plante, Clayton Plante, Harvey Plante, Priscilla (Ray) Nagel and Marion (Jim) Gau.