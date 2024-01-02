Joan M. Miller, 80, Crown

February 28, 1943 - December 27, 2023

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton for Joan M. Miller, age 80 of Crown, MN, who passed away on December 27, 2023, surrounded by family at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Church of Crown Cemetery.

Joan was born to Raymond and Eleanor (Lubbesmeyer) Zeroth on February 28, 1943, in St. Cloud. After high school she married the love of her life, Robert Miller, on July 20, 1968, in Princeton. They went on to raise a beautiful family with one son, Craig and two daughters, Roxanne and Jennifer. Joan loved spending time outdoors, horseback riding, snowmobiling, deer hunting, farming, gardening, camping, four-wheeling, playing cards, and dancing to polka music. She will be fondly remembered for her happy and easy-going nature, kindness, love, and tenderness. She was the best wife, mother, and fun-loving grandmother. Above all she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a bright light in so many lives, and she will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob; children, Craig (Karri) Miller, Roxanne (Dave) Moss, and Jennifer (Scott) Hamilton; siblings, Shirley Steinke, LeRoy Zeroth, and Linda Finley; grandchildren, Lexi, Zach, Teagan, Wyatt, Bailey, Amber, Preston, Owen, and Paige; great-grandson, Lane; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Donna Mae, Eugene, Henry, and Rita.