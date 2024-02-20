Joan “Joni” M. DeZiel, 83, St. Cloud

February 7, 1941 - February 15, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Joan Mary DeZiel, 83. She died on February 15, 2024 at Country Manor Health Care in Sartell, MN. The Reverend Brady Keller will be the celebrant. Entombment of the urn will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at St. Michael’s Church on Wednesday.

Joni was born on February 7, 1941 in Richmond, MN the daughter of Frank and Mathilda “Tillie” (Athmann) Uphoff. She grew up in the Richmond, St. Martin and Lake Lillian area’s and later attended St. Francis High School, a boarding school for girls in Little Falls, MN. She graduated in 1959. Joni then went on to attend St. Cloud Business School and later St. Cloud Beauty College, where she became a Beautician.

On May 9, 1964, she was united in marriage to Gary DeZiel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at Lake Lillian, MN. They then made their home in St. Cloud, where she had a Beauty Shop business at her home for many years and raised their two children at the same time. After her “retirement”, she took great delight in meeting the beauty needs of many elderly patients at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. She also stayed busy and loved waitressing at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park.

Joni enjoyed softball, dance, piano, basketball, and playing the clarinet during her high school years. Joni enjoyed spending time at the lake with family and friends. She always wanted others to enjoy the lake as much as she did. Joni had a passion for gardening both at home and at the family cabin on Big Fish Lake.

She is survived by: her husband Gary; two children Craig (Jean) DeZiel, and Danna (Jim) Schmidt; 5 granddaughters, Brittany (John Mantel), Jessie, Nicole, Erin, and Sydney who were the love of her life; two great grandchildren, RyLee and Lincoln; two sisters, Cory (Joe) Schlangen, and Lee (Eldy) Dummer; nieces and nephew; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to acknowledge Joni’s courageous journey with Lewy Bodies Dementia. They would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Centra Care Hospice and Country Manor Health Care and especially the staff on the east wing.