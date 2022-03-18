Joan Hennek, 86, Foley

October 9, 1935 - March 10, 2022

Joan Hennek, age 86 of Foley passed away March 10, 2022 at her home as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident on February 10, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, March 21, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, March 20th at the Foley Funeral Home. Christian Mothers Rosary will be at 6:00 PM followed by the Parish Prayers at 7:00 PM Sunday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joan Marie Hennek was born October 9, 1935 in St. Joseph, Minnesota to Clemens and Clara (Willeke) Schwab. She graduated from Cathedral High School, class of 1955. She married LeRoy Hennek on August 20, 1955 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Joan worked as a nurses aid at the Foley Nursing Center and later as a physical therapy aid until her retirement. After her retirement she continued her work as a home health care aid up until the time of her accident. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and dancing and always enjoyed spending time with her family. Joan was a member of the St. Elizabeth's Mission Group; Royalton Legion Auxiliary; Christian Mothers and St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She was a woman of strong faith and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son and daughter: Daniel (Debbie) Hennek, Foley and Theresa Hennek of Florida as well as grandchildren: Robert (Jodi) Hennek; Sarah (David) Braski; Carolyn (Joseph) Rodique; Janelle (Aaron) Welle; Courtney Balko; Travis Balko and David Finch, 12 great grandchildren, sister, Elaine Zimny of Royalton and sister-in-laws; Geri Schwab and Grace Walter. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, LeRoy, brother, Donald Schwab, grandson, Anthony Stowe and great granddaughter, and Serena Welle.