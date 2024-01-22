Joan Doubek, 91, Foley

February 4, 1932 - January 21, 2024

Joan Doubek, age 91 of Foley, passed away on January 21, 2024 at Monarch Assisted Living in Foley. A Memorial Mass will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joan Marie Doubek was born February 4, 1932 in Holton, Maine to Clayton and Charlotte (Markey) Curtis. She married Ed Doubek on June 25, 1955 in Winthrop, Maine. The couple moved to Foley in 1957. Joan worked as a secretary for Bob Carrier and later worked in accounting for the Benton County Human Service Department from 1963-1992. Joan fully enjoyed her 32 years of retirement. She could often be seen having coffee with her many friends at Jax Restaurant, Coborns, McDonalds and the Other Bar. She moved to Monarch Assisted Living in 2018. She liked spending time with her grandchildren, reading and traveling. The family would like to thank Monarch Assisted Living and Moments Hospice for all their care and compassion.

She is survived by her daughters: Teresa 'Terri' (Dennis) Stroeing, Sartell and Mary Linn of Foley, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a sister, Barbara (Russ) Russell of Augusta, Maine. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ed, grandson, Justin and son-in-law, Bruce Linn.