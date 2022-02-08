Joan D. Hemmer, 89, St. Cloud

July 23, 1932 – February 6, 2022

attachment-Joan Hemmer loading...

Joan Dorothy Hemmer, age 89, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at her residence at Talamore Assisted Living, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. The service will be livestreamed. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Joan was born July 23, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to Wentworth and Dorothy (Neff) Carlson. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1950. Joan received a degree in Home Economics from the University of Minnesota in 1955. She received both her Masters Degree and PhD from the University Of Colorado Boulder.

Joan married Don Moore. From this union three boys were born. They later divorced. On June 12, 1971 Joan married Lincoln “Ladd” Hemmer in Albuquerque, NM. They had one son.

Joan was employed writing articles for Readers Digest. She worked while attending graduate school. After she received her Masters and PhD degrees the family moved to Amherst, MA where Joan taught at the University of Massachusetts. In 1977 they moved to St. Cloud, MN and Joan became a member of the St. Cloud State University Faculty where she taught until her retirement in 1998. During her tenure at SCSU she was chair of the Psychology Dept. After retirement Joan moved to San Diego, CA for two years, then to Colorado in 2000 and most recently moved back to St. Cloud in 2021. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud and a member of the Colorado State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Joan loved spending time at a cabin in the mountains at Breckenridge. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events.

Survivors include her sons, Ron (Kathy) Moore of San Diego, CA; Dan (Denise) Moore of Lake Havasu, AZ; Terry Moore of Fairplay, CO; and Derek (Kristie Robinson) Hemmer of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Keith (Sharon) Carlson of Tucson, AZ; Jac (Betty) Carlson of Tucson, AZ; and Craig (Kathy) Carlson of New Richmond, WI; and four grandchildren, Elliot Moore, Collin Moore, Brandon Hemmer and Lindsey Hemmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lincoln “Ladd” Hemmer in 1997, brother, Ron Carlson and grandson Ryan Moore.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.