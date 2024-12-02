Joan C. Ellens, 87, Cold Spring

January 14, 1937 - November 28, 2024

Joan Carol Ellens, age 87, of Cold Spring died Thursday, November 28, 2024 at the Benedictine Living Community, Cold Spring.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at First United Methodist Church, Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Joan was born on January 14, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to James and Ruth (Brinkman) Nicholson. Joan attended St. Cloud State University earning her Bachelor of Science in 1959. She worked in elementary education in Sheboygan, WI for several years and later in Sauk Rapids. She went on to be a supervisor of student teachers at SCSU for 5 years before earning her Master of Science from SCSU in 1977. Joan then became the Guidance Counselor at Rocori H.S., a position she held for 19 years until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sartell. Joan enjoyed reading, quilting, swimming, and playing bridge as well as other card games.

Joan is survived by her children, DeeDee (Saber) Baumgarner of Baja California, Mexico, Bruce Ellens of St. Cloud, Michael (Grace) Ellens of Cold Spring, and Melissa Buckles of Stafford, VA; brother Robert (Mary) Nicholson; sisters, Audrey Ziebol of Minneapolis, MN, Pat (Donald) Chilgren of Leesburg, FL, and Shirely (David) Fohner of Palisade, MN; 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Ellens; brother, Jim Nicholson; and sister, Nancy Brausen.

Memorials are preferred to First United Methodist Church or Benedictine Living Community, Cold Spring.