Joachim “Joe” E. Janski, 85, Sauk Rapids

June 29, 1936 – October 6, 2021

Joachim “Joe” E. Janski, age 85, passed away October 6, 2021 with family by his side. He was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia on June 1, 2021 and diagnosed with Covid 19 on Sept.18, 2021 which lead to pneumonia.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joe’s life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be Friday, October 15, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Joe was born on June 29, 1936 in Buckman, Minnesota to Joseph and Anna (Bednar) Janski. Joe moved to St. Cloud in 1953 where he worked at the Granite Bowl and the Country Club. He started work at Erickson Electric in 1957 and became a Journeyman Electrician in 1961. On May 22, 1961 Joe was united in marriage to Ellen Stevens at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. They lived in Sauk Rapids all their married life. Joe became maintenance Electrician for St. Cloud State University in 1964 and worked there until his retirement in 2001. He worked for Black Diamond Auctions from 1997 till 2021. Joe was President of Union 753 SCSU in 1971 and was a member of the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, Eagles, Heartland Polka Swingers, We Bee Rabbit Club and was an usher for Sacred Heart Church.

He is survived by his wife, of 60 years, Ellen and their seven children, Annette (Robert) Schueller of Rice, Daniel (KarylLyn) Janski of Savage, Karen (Joe) Ling, of Naples, Florida, Barbara (John) Rucks of Clear Lake, Cindy (Dave) Mastey of Sauk Rapids, Sherri Bremer of Champlin, and Heidi (Michael) Neubert of Lakeville; 16 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and sister, Frieda (Alban) Bernard of Minneapolis.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Laurence, Clemens, Ambrose and Lambert; sisters, Irene Koll, Armella Prokott, Odilia Kustermann; sisters-in-law, Melvina Janski, Donna Janski and Louise Janski; brothers-in-law, John Prokott, Alban Bernard, Edmond Koll, and Cyril Kustermann.

Joe will be most remembered for his raising of rabbits for over 45 years in Sauk Rapids, his love for his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren, many hours of woodworking, adult coloring, fishing, all the wonderful years of playing cards and traveling with family and friends.