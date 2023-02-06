Jessica May Tuggle, 40, Minneapolis

January 31, 1983 – February 3, 2023

Jessica May Tuggle, age 40, Minneapolis, MN died Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home.

A celebration of Jessica’s Life will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN.

Jessica was born in Minneapolis, MN to Jeff DeVore and Sunnie Pesina.

She is survived by children, Perry Lockrem and Kylie Tuggle; parents, Jeff DeVore and Sunnie Pesina; siblings, Aaron Wahlstrom, Brandon Wahlstrom and Cheyenne Becker-Devore; parental grandmother, Carol DeVore; partner, Donny Hartmann.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Richard DeVore; maternal grandparents, Walter Pesina and May Hutchinson.